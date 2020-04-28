Is Pompeo planning to “make America great again” by bullying?

As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rage in the U.S., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the most aggressive critic of China in the Trump administration, is racking his brains for ways to attack China and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since last March, Pompeo has added the COVID-19 pandemic as a new card to his library of materials with which to attack China. He has frequently accused China of “covering up” facts about the virus and a “lack of transparency” on related data, and even boasted that China will “pay a price for what it did”.

Politicians like Pompeo have only prejudice, hatred, and private interests in their minds.

On April 22, Pompeo launched fresh attacks on the WHO at a U.S. State Department press briefing, revealing his despicable nature once again by accusing the WHO of “not making a legal determination” on China, which he alleged to have breached the International Health Regulations by failing to report the COVID-19 outbreak in a timely manner.

Pompeo said that China “still has not shared the virus sample from inside of China with the outside world,” “ordered a halt to testing of new samples,” and “destroyed existing samples”.

Are these accusations against China true?

In fact, even vaccine development institutes in the U.S. have openly said that they have received COVID-19 samples from China and conducted comparisons and carried out research based on them.

Furthermore, nucleic acid tests for the novel coronavirus are carried out every day in China.

The WHO has repeated on many occasions that China immediately reported the “pneumonia of unknown cause” to it after the outbreak of the disease and has maintained close communication with WHO experts and related organizations.

The international organization has also thanked China for sharing the relevant data with it in a timely manner so that other countries have been able to get first-hand data since the beginning of their epidemic prevention and control efforts.

At the critical moment when people in China and the U.S. are in the middle of a deadly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Pompeo, as the top U.S. diplomat, is sparing no effort to stigmatize China with fabricated stories, hearsay, and conjecture.

People with insight into the U.S. can no longer stand such acts from Pompeo. The finance and economics channel NBC cited remarks from China expert Jessica Chen Weiss at Cornell University, who pointed out that Pompeo’s blind attacks on China would only “infuriate” the country and sabotage the world’s hopes of fighting the pandemic in solidarity.

Actually, since he was made Secretary of State, Pompeo has opposed and stirred up trouble for China on every matter related to the country.

His political role as a right-wing Republican, inherent superiority complex as an American elite, combined with his political ambitions have formed Pompeo’s anti-China political gene.

Pompeo’s routine tactic of attacking China show the typical hegemonic thinking of right-wing American politicians, whose political ideas can be summarized as follows:

First, the U.S. is always right. It always grasps the truth, and can distort and alter facts.

Second, the U.S. is the world’s leader and can force international organizations and international law to submit to the cognition and understanding of the U.S.

Third, the U.S. can say one thing and do another and can withdraw from international organizations and agreements, but other countries MUST obey international rules, as the U.S. overrides all international organizations and sovereignties in the world.

Given this context, it is not so surprising that Pompeo sees the WHO, the world’s most authoritative and widely representative public health mechanism, as an organ of the U.S. that ought to follow its standards.

Pompeo has made people wonder if he believes he can “make America great again” just by bullying and talking nonsense.