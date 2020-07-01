BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- It seems that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is addicted to defaming China, as recently he has peddled one wicked theory after another about China, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, Xinjiang and Hong Kong affairs, to China-Africa cooperation and China's development path.

As the top diplomat in Washington, Pompeo is supposed to promote cooperation between the United States and the rest of the world. However, he is more interested in telling lies to attack, blame, and scapegoat other countries.

Pompeo's China-smearing remarks, and other ridiculous comments, fool no clear mind, and cannot destroy the reputation of any other country. They only serve to harm the national image, credibility and interests of the United States itself.

Amid the worsening pandemic situation in the United States, Pompeo and other like-minded politicians never reflect on what is going wrong in their own country, but headstrongly engage in a China-bashing campaign. They keep trying to shift blame for their botched pandemic response, with the number of COVID-19 cases topping 2.5 million, the world's largest and still rapidly growing.

Concerning the lives and security of other countries' people, those politicians are even more cold-blooded. Instead of contributing to the global fight against COVID-19, they launched an offensive to disrupt it. As the New York Times said in an opinion article, the United States, with the largest number of coronavirus cases in the world, is now consciously spreading the pandemic beyond its borders by continuing to deport thousands of immigrants, many infected with the coronavirus, to poor countries ill equipped to cope with the disease.

When pointing an accusing finger at China's Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights issues by using groundless and brazen theories, did he really care about the interests of the Chinese people? Absolutely not. It was nothing but another manifestation of his China-bashing syndrome.

There have been secretaries of state in U.S. history who devoted themselves to developing relations with China, as well as international cooperation. The world will remember them, as they put themselves on the right side of history. But what will the international community remember of Pompeo? His infamous remarks "We lied, we cheated, we stole ... It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment"?

In either the domestic or global political arena, there should be a bottom line for public figures. Politicians like Pompeo bring nothing but shame to the United States.