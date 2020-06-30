Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Iran says to sue U.S. president, officials for assassination of Soleimani

(Xinhua)    09:13, June 30, 2020

TEHRAN, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Iran has filed a case with the Interpol to arrest a number of U.S. political and military officials "who were involved in the assassination" of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January, Tehran Prosecutor General Ali Qasi Mehr said on Monday.

Qasi Mehr said that the list of 36 U.S. individuals, including President Donald Trump, has been availed to the Interpol.

These people have been accused of murder and terrorist acts against the Iranian senior commander, he was quoted as saying.

A U.S. airstrike on January 3 killed Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, along with an Iraqi militia commander, near Baghdad International Airport.

