China's automaker FAW Group churns out 1.62 million vehicles in H1

(Xinhua)    15:29, July 08, 2020

CHINA-JILIN-CHANGCHUN-FAW-PRODUCTION (CN)

Workers check vehicles at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun of northeast China's Jilin Province, June 19, 2020. In the first half of 2020, China's automaker FAW Group has churned out 1.62 million vehicles, up 1.5 percent year on year, while its sales reached 1.63 million, up 2.3 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


