People at high risk of exposure to Xinfadi market to be gradually released from quarantine

A man (R) who finished quarantine registers to get his belongings in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2020. From Tuesday, people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market, will gradually be released from quarantine. The first batch of over 5,000 people will be released in an orderly manner, according to authorities of Fengtai District. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
