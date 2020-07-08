Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020
People at high risk of exposure to Xinfadi market to be gradually released from quarantine

(Xinhua)    10:34, July 08, 2020

CHINA-BEIJING-COVID-19-XINFADI MARKET-QUARANTINE (CN)

A man (R) who finished quarantine registers to get his belongings in Beijing, capital of China, July 7, 2020. From Tuesday, people at high risk of exposure to the Xinfadi market, will gradually be released from quarantine. The first batch of over 5,000 people will be released in an orderly manner, according to authorities of Fengtai District. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)


