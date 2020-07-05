Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jul 5, 2020
Minority ethnic groups of Sichuan make great progress on poverty alleviation

(Xinhua)    10:28, July 05, 2020
Combo photo taken on June 19, 2020 shows Chen Haixia dancing in traditional Tibetan costume (L) and posing for a photo (R) at Jiawu Village, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China''s Sichuan Province. Jiawu Village has strived to get rid of poverty by developing tourism industry. As the number of tourists increases, Chen earns more income by performing traditional dances for tourists. Located in the northwest of Sichuan Province, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture has made great progress on poverty alleviation by developing various industries including tourism, cultural products, ecological protection, etc. As of March 2020, a total of 103,400 people have been lifted out of poverty in the prefecture. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

