HKSAR national security law to put HK back on track: official

Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, speaks during a press conference held by the State Council Information Office about the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) marks a turning point and will bring the region back on track of its development, an official said Wednesday.

The law is designed to bring tranquility to Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing.

The law targets only a tiny group of criminals who endanger national security and will be a "sharp sword" hanging over their heads, Zhang said, adding that it will also serve as a deterrent to external forces who interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Zhang also noted that the law will fully protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by the vast majority of Hong Kong residents, and the legitimate rights and interests of overseas investors in Hong Kong.

It will be the bedrock underpinning the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, Zhang said.

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday voted to adopt the 66-article law and later passed a decision to list the law in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

The law on safeguarding national security in HKSAR came into force in Hong Kong at 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday upon its promulgation by the HKSAR government in the gazette. Enditem