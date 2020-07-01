Hong Kong celebrates 23rd anniversary of return to motherland

HONG KONG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong celebrated Wednesday the 23rd anniversary of its return to the motherland.

The national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played at a ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong Island at about 8:00 a.m. local time in celebration of the anniversary.

At a reception following the flag-raising ceremony, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam stressed the significance of the return anniversary and said a new law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong will help restore stability in the region.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was passed unanimously at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, and took effect at 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday.