HKSAR LegCo president, members support passage of law on safeguarding national security in HK

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The president and 41 members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the law on safeguarding national security in the HKSAR, hailing it as an important guarantee for Hong Kong's stability and prosperity.

The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was passed earlier Tuesday at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

LegCo President Andrew Leung told the media at the LegCo Complex that the enactment of the law in the HKSAR can safeguard Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity, and protect in accordance with law the rights and freedoms long enjoyed by the vast majority of law-abiding Hong Kong residents.

Leung hoped the international community would understand that the law will help ensure Hong Kong's social stability and further strengthen its status as an international financial center.

He urged the community to unite and let Hong Kong start again.

The 41 pro-establishment LegCo members issued a joint statement, saying that the law plugs the loopholes in safeguarding national security in Hong Kong and secures Hong Kong's future.

They urged the HKSAR government to improve supporting measures for implementing the law, so as to fulfill the responsibility for safeguarding national security.

They also called on people from all walks of life in Hong Kong to fully support the implementation of the law, so as to jointly safeguard national sovereignty, security and interests as well as Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.