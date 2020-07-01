Chinese Foreign Ministry made remarks on passage of law on safeguarding national security in HK

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday made remarks after the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) was adopted at the 20th session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

"The NPC Standing Committee formulated this law and listed it in Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law to be gazetted and enacted in Hong Kong by the SAR government, and this is a fundamental solution for Hong Kong to restore order, end chaos and resume stability," said the spokesperson.

Calling the law a landmark in the practice of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said it is a strong institutional guarantee for upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests, safeguarding lasting security, prosperity and stability in Hong Kong, and ensuring the steady implementation of "one country, two systems."

It reflects the shared will of all Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots, said the spokesperson.

Taking into full consideration the realistic needs of safeguarding national security and the specific conditions of the HKSAR, the legislation sets out systemic and comprehensive provisions regarding a legal system and enforcement mechanisms at both national and SAR levels, said the spokesperson.

"This upholds the constitutional order in the HKSAR established by the Constitution and the Basic Law and demonstrates the inherent requirements of 'one country, two systems,'" the spokesperson said.

The law applies to four categories of criminal behaviors that gravely undermine national security. It will only target very few criminals but protect the vast majority of Hong Kong people.

Its implementation will strengthen Hong Kong's legal framework, ensure social order, improve business environment, and benefit Hong Kong citizens and international investors, said the spokesperson, adding that "we have every confidence in the bright prospects of Hong Kong."

Hong Kong is one of China's special administrative regions and its affairs are China's internal affairs. The Chinese government is firmly determined to implement "one country, two systems" and oppose foreign interference in Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said.

Nobody and nothing could shake the Chinese government and people's resolution and will to safeguard national sovereignty and security and uphold Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, said the spokesperson, stressing that any attempt seeking to undermine China's sovereignty, security and development interests is doomed to fail.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR have both issued statements after the law on safeguarding national security in the special administrative region was adopted.