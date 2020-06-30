Chinese college seniors celebrate graduation by driving tractors on parade

Some college graduates in China are celebrating their graduations online due to the COVID-19 epidemic, while others celebrate their graduation by driving tractors in a parade.

A modern agricultural equipment exhibition of Huazhong Agricultural University, located in Wuhan city of central China's Hubei province, was held on the morning of June 20. The college seniors celebrate their graduation in the form of a special professional practice class.

This year's exhibition focuses on reflecting the college's educational culture, said Professor Liao Qingxi, dean of the College of Engineering of the university, adding that the 16 sets of agricultural equipment on display represent 15 undergraduate graduation classes and one class of graduate students respectively.

Liao Qingxi pointed out that the 16 sets of agricultural equipment have their own strong power, which means that graduates will have strong motivation and will have a bright future ahead of them.

The New Holland CX6.80 combine harvester, which is known as the "bumblebee," is the most advanced and intelligent combine harvester in the world.

According to Zhang Yongjun, secretary of the Party Committee of College of Engineering, as early as a few days ago, the college began to make meticulous preparations, including cleaning, overhauling and refueling of the tractors.