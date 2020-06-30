Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

First group of electricity-generation units at Wudongde Hydropower Station put into use

(Xinhua)    08:58, June 30, 2020

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows water gushing out from a sluiceway of the Wudongde Hydropower Station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. The first group of electricity-generation units at the Wudongde Hydropower Station was put into use on Monday. The station, which is located on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China, has a total installed capacity of 10.2 million kilowatts, with the estimated annual power generating capacity of 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours. All electricity-generation units are expected to be put into use by July in 2021. Spanning the Jinsha River, the upper stretches of the Yangtze River, the station is a major hydropower project to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York