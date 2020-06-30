First group of electricity-generation units at Wudongde Hydropower Station put into use

Photo taken on June 29, 2020 shows water gushing out from a sluiceway of the Wudongde Hydropower Station on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China. The first group of electricity-generation units at the Wudongde Hydropower Station was put into use on Monday. The station, which is located on the border of Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in southwest China, has a total installed capacity of 10.2 million kilowatts, with the estimated annual power generating capacity of 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours. All electricity-generation units are expected to be put into use by July in 2021. Spanning the Jinsha River, the upper stretches of the Yangtze River, the station is a major hydropower project to promote high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)