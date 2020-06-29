China's first law on community correction to take effect on July 1

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's first law on community correction will take effect on July 1.

Adopted by the country's top legislature at the end of last year, the law aims to advance and standardize community correction work, help the subjects better re-integrate into society and prevent and reduce crime.

Community correction targets criminals who are sentenced to public surveillance, given a reprieve, released on parole, or permitted to temporarily serve their sentences outside prison, says the law.

The law calls for efforts to improve the use of information technology in community correction organizations and makes provisions in areas such as information verification and electronic positioning.

The law also encourages and supports enterprises, public institutions, social organizations and volunteers to participate in community corrections.

China began community correction pilot programs in 2003.