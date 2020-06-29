Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
China's top legislature starts second reading of export law

(Xinhua)    09:15, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on export control was submitted to China's top legislature for a second reading on Sunday.

The draft, which added stipulations concerning intermediary services for goods subjected to export control, will be discussed at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress, which runs until Tuesday.

No organization or individual may provide agency, freight transport, delivery, customs declarations, third-party e-commerce trading platforms, or financial services for exporters engaged in export control violations, according to the draft.

Those that provide intermediary services for exporters engaged in illegal activities under export control stipulations will have their illegal gains confiscated, and be fined, it said.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

