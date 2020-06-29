China revises law to facilitate use of patents

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Sunday began deliberating a draft amendment to the Patent Law that facilitates the utilization of patents.

The draft was submitted for a second reading at an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The draft further clarifies the disposition right of on-the-job inventions and innovations, and adds stipulations on opening patent authorization.

According to the draft, related administrative authorities should step up the building of the public service system for patent information, provide basic data of patents, and promote the dissemination and utilization of patent information.

It also details patent protection for the partial design of a product, and makes provisions on the amount of compensation for infringing patent rights.