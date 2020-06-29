Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China revises law to facilitate use of patents

(Xinhua)    08:44, June 29, 2020

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Sunday began deliberating a draft amendment to the Patent Law that facilitates the utilization of patents.

The draft was submitted for a second reading at an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The draft further clarifies the disposition right of on-the-job inventions and innovations, and adds stipulations on opening patent authorization.

According to the draft, related administrative authorities should step up the building of the public service system for patent information, provide basic data of patents, and promote the dissemination and utilization of patent information.

It also details patent protection for the partial design of a product, and makes provisions on the amount of compensation for infringing patent rights.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York