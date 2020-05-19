Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Chinese courts strengthen protection of juveniles

(Xinhua)    09:11, May 19, 2020

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) on Monday pledged strict punishments for crimes violating juveniles' rights to ensure justice is upheld.

Stressing that Chinese courts always strictly crack down on offenses involving minors, the SPC said the courts handled 28,975 criminal cases involving harm against juveniles including child trafficking and molestation, and punished 29,787 offenders in such cases from 2013 to 2019.

In the same period, courts across China handled 713,671 civil cases involving the upbringing, guardianship and visitation of minors, according to the SPC.

The SPC also released seven typical cases involving the protection of juveniles' rights and crimes against minors, in which three criminals were sentenced to death for raping children.

