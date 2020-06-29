China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 20th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 20th session Sunday to review multiple bills, including a draft law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the session.

Lawmakers heard a report on the deliberation of the draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, delivered by Shen Chunyao, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee.

A draft amendment to the Patent Law was submitted to the session for a second reading. The draft amendment has further expanded its scope of patent protection, according to a briefing by Jiang Bixin, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee.

A draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors was presented to lawmakers by Zhou Guangquan, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee. The draft, also under its second reading, has proposed new provisions to reduce students' schoolwork burden, ensure campus safety and address the issue of campus bullying.

Lawmakers were also briefed by Hu Keming, vice chairman of the NPC Constitution and Law Committee, on a draft export control law that has further clarified the responsibilities and jurisdictions of customs, among other improvements.

The draft Amendment XI to the Criminal Law was also submitted to the session for deliberation. According to an explanation by Li Ning, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, the new draft amendment, with 30 revised or newly added provisions, has stepped up the prevention of and penalties for workplace safety crimes, improved stipulations for penalizing food and drug safety crimes and stipulations for financial crimes, and strengthened legal protection of corporate property rights and legal safeguards for public health.

A draft revision to the Administrative Penalty Law was presented by Xu Anbiao, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission. The draft, under its first reading, has revised and improved provisions on the definition and types of administrative penalties, organs imposing the penalties and the procedures of the penalties.

A draft data security law, explained at the session by Liu Junchen, deputy head of the Legislative Affairs Commission, is expected to safeguard data security, facilitate data development and utilization and protect the legal rights and interests of citizens and organizations.

The legislative session will run through Tuesday.