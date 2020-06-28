Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jun 28, 2020
China's Changqing Oilfield to produce 63 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2025

(Xinhua)    16:26, June 28, 2020

XI'AN, June 28 (Xinhua) -- PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company, a subsidiary of China's top oil and gas producer PetroChina, is expected to produce 63 million tonnes of oil equivalent of crude oil and natural gas in 2025.

Last year, its oil and gas output reached 57.03 million tonnes of oil equivalent, the seventh consecutive year that production reached the 50-million-tonne level, said Fu Suotang, general manager of PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company.

The oil and gas fields of Changqing Oilfield cover Shaanxi, Gansu and Shanxi provinces as well as Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The huge amount of crude oil and natural gas produced since the firm's establishment in 1970 has played an important role in safeguarding the country's energy security. The company has applied new technologies to boost production and extend the life cycle of crude oil and natural gas wells.

Changqing Oilfield has so far sent over 420 billion cubic meters of natural gas to more than 40 large and medium-sized Chinese cities including Beijing and Xi'an, helping reduce carbon emissions by around 600 million tonnes, Fu said. 

