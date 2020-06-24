Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

New guideline to promote maritime coordination in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

(Xinhua)    14:32, June 24, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Transport has unveiled a new guideline to promote maritime coordination in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The guideline aims to elevate cooperation between maritime watchdogs to a level where resources are better shared, different standards are further mutually recognized and law enforcement bodies receive greater mutual assistance.

Efforts will be made to improve the area's maritime cooperation mechanism, enhance water traffic safety and actively promote the green development of shipping.

The guideline also calls for continuous improvement in water emergency search and rescue capabilities, an environment more conducive to the development of the shipping industry and coordinated development in the area.

Development goals for maritime services to be achieved by 2022 and 2035 were also outlined by the guideline.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York