Tencent releases new simulation platform for autonomous driving

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's tech giant Tencent has released TAD Sim 2.0, the new generation of its autonomous-driving simulation platform, to improve the development and testing efficiency of autonomous driving.

Simulation has been widely used in self-driving technology development and urban smart-transportation management. Tencent's new platform, driven by both real data and gaming technology, has a built-in centimeter-level digital map, as well as dynamic and static environments for autonomous driving testing.

Compared with the previous generation, TAD Sim 2.0 fills the gap between road test data and virtual scenarios. With higher resolution in 3D scenario reconstruction and sensor simulation, the platform can make the simulation closer to reality.

A huge variety of environments, weather conditions and even extreme traffic conditions can be generated by combining road test data and virtual scenarios to fulfill the needs of autonomous driving testing in TAD Sim 2.0.

According to Tencent, TAD Sim 2.0's cloud version is able to run more than 10 million kilometers per day.