In pics: Sniffer dog "Hei Sa" in Baishan, NE China

(Xinhua)    16:09, June 27, 2020

CHINA-JILIN-BAISHAN-BORDER-SNIFFER DOG (CN)

Sniffer dog "Hei Sa" is pictured with its instructor Jiang Feng in Baishan, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 22, 2020. Sniffer dog "Hei Sa" has stayed with its instructor Jiang Feng for half a year. While off duty, "Hei Sa" is an adorable springer spaniel. However, when it comes to drug detection missions, it will turn into a black and valiant warrior as its name in Chinese suggests. Together with ten other police dogs and their trainers, "Hei Sa" works for the first anti-riot and drug-detecting police dog squad in the borderlands of Baishan. The major tasks of the squad include drug-detection, patrol, tracking and examining suspicious items. The police dogs have gone through intensive training under their instructors and become reliable canine comrades in multiple border missions. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)


