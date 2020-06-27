Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: history and culture of Humen Town in Guangdong, S China

(Xinhua)    15:57, June 27, 2020

Photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows a sculpture on the square of the Opium War Museum in Humen Town, Dongguan City, south China's Guangdong Province. Humen Town, located in the center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is rich in history and culture. In 1839, Lin Zexu, a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) official who led the fight against opium smuggling, destroyed smuggled opium confiscated from foreign dealers at Humen Beach. The event highlighted the determination of the Chinese government and people to resist drug abuse, and the following Opium War opened the modern history of China. Over more than 40 years of reform and opening up, the town has made solid progress in industrial manufacturing, which greatly developed the real economy here in Humen. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York