In pics: history and culture of Humen Town in Guangdong, S China

Photo taken on June 23, 2020 shows a sculpture on the square of the Opium War Museum in Humen Town, Dongguan City, south China's Guangdong Province. Humen Town, located in the center of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is rich in history and culture. In 1839, Lin Zexu, a Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) official who led the fight against opium smuggling, destroyed smuggled opium confiscated from foreign dealers at Humen Beach. The event highlighted the determination of the Chinese government and people to resist drug abuse, and the following Opium War opened the modern history of China. Over more than 40 years of reform and opening up, the town has made solid progress in industrial manufacturing, which greatly developed the real economy here in Humen. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)