Water gushes out from sluiceway of Liujiaxia Reservoir on Yellow River

(Xinhua)    10:15, June 27, 2020

Aerial photo taken on June 26, 2020 shows water gushing out from a sluiceway of the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Shi Youdong/Xinhua)


