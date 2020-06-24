Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center will not change: Ex-HKMA head

Hong Kong's status as an international financial center will not change, said Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, a member of the Executive Council and former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in a recent interview.

He said the capital flow between the Chinese mainland and the outside world and demand for capital require intermediary financial institutions to be the middleman to make these arrangements.

Beijing's stance is very clear — it wants Hong Kong to maintain its status as an international financial center, he added.