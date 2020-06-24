Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center will not change: Ex-HKMA head

(People's Daily App)    09:42, June 24, 2020

Hong Kong's status as an international financial center will not change, said Joseph Yam Chi-kwong, a member of the Executive Council and former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, in a recent interview.

He said the capital flow between the Chinese mainland and the outside world and demand for capital require intermediary financial institutions to be the middleman to make these arrangements.

Beijing's stance is very clear — it wants Hong Kong to maintain its status as an international financial center, he added.

