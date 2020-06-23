Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Hong Kong reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 1,161 in total

(Xinhua)    09:11, June 23, 2020

HONG KONG, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Monday 30 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the total in Hong Kong to 1,161.

The newly reported cases involved 15 men and 15 women aged between one and 61, who all had travel history during the incubation period. The CHP is carrying out epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the new cases.

The CHP urged residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong as the COVID-19 situation remained severe and there is a continuous increase in the number of cases around the world.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 77 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including two in critical condition.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

