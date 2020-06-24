Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Open-pit mine becomes pond after afforestation

(Xinhua)    09:34, June 24, 2020

Aerial photo taken on June 22 shows a pond in Mayoufang Village, Lishu County, northeast China's Jilin Province. The pond in Mayoufang Village, formed by rainfalls, used to be a 40-meter-deep open-pit mine. Since the 1970s, 20 hectares of its surrounding forest have been destroyed due to long-term mining. Starting from 2019, Lishu County began to restore vegetation to the mine and planted more than 100,000 trees and bushes. Now the local government is planning to build a 50-hectare eco-tourism area around the reborned wasteland. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)


