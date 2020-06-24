Political advisors discuss poverty alleviation in panel discussions

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the panel discussions in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2020. Chinese political advisors held panel discussions on Tuesday to discuss winning the battle against poverty and establishing a long-term mechanism to address relative poverty. The discussions took place at an ongoing meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors held panel discussions on Tuesday to discuss winning the battle against poverty and establishing a long-term mechanism to address relative poverty.

The discussions took place at an ongoing meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the panel discussions.

Applauding the major decisive achievements in poverty alleviation, political advisors called for unrelenting efforts in winning the battle against poverty. This year marks the end of China's fight against poverty, but new challenges were brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic.

To overcome the impact of COVID-19, advisors noted that priority should be given to supporting the employment of poor workers, stressing providing assistance to people who become poor, or sink back into poverty due to the epidemic.

Sub-venues were set up for the panel discussions, allowing political advisors and grassroots representatives from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chongqing, Sichuan and other places to attend the discussions via video link.