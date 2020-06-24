Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Ethnic culture thrives in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, SW China

(Xinhua)    08:37, June 24, 2020

Villagers weave traditional belts in Lixian County of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 11, 2020. Located in northwest of Sichuan Province, with nearly one million population, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture has a diversity of ethnic minority groups, including Tibetan, Qiang and Hui, etc. In recent years, to better inherit the ethnic culture, local schools have introduced more traditional cultural courses while local authorities set up training workshops about intangible cultural heritage to help local villagers learn traditional crafts, as a way to boost their incomes. In 2018, the production value of cultural industry in this prefecture has reached about 1.2 billion yuan (about 169.8 million U.S. dollars), accounting for 3.32 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) of this prefecture. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York