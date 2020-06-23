One more positive COVID-19 case from English Premier League testing

LONDON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Premier League's latest round of testing, English football's top flight confirmed on Monday.

The Premier League tested 1,829 players and club staff between last Wednesday and Sunday, among which one person came out positive.

There had been 17 positive cases out of 10,228 tests across the previous nine rounds of testing since May 17.

The Premier League restarted behind closed doors last Wednesday after a suspension of more than three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.