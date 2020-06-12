IOC proves medal reallocations as Chinese race walkers earn medals from London Olympics

LAUSANNE, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese race walkers Qieyang Shijie and Liu Hong will be given a silver and a bronze medal respectively from the 2012 London Olympic Games, following medal reallocation approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

The International Olympic Committee Executive Board approved the reallocations of medals and rankings from the Olympic Games editions of London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016, as well as the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, following decisions made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Qieyang and Liu finished third and fourth in the women's 20-kilometer walk race eight years ago in London. But after Russia's runner-up, Olga Kaniskina and the fifth-placed Anisya Kirdyapkina were suspended for doping and later disqualified from the London Olympics, the Chinese duo rose to the second and third places and fellow Chinese Lu Xiuzhi moved from the sixth place to fourth.

Other results adjusted concern disqualification cases of athletes from Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and Thailand, in sports of weightlifting, ice hockey and athletics.