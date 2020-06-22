CBA roundup: Shandong beat Tianjin, Zhejiang smash Shanghai

DONGGUAN, South China, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Center Tao Hanlin collected 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, leading the Shandong Heroes to a 84-83 comeback win over the Tianjin Pioneers in the 2019-2020 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season on Sunday.

"In the first game for Shandong after the CBA rematch, the team came out a bit slow at the beginning but performed well in the second half. We won the rebound game," said Shandong head coach Gong Xiaobin.

Rising Shandong star, Chen Peidong scored a team-high 20 points. "I played well today, but my shooting rate needs to be improved. I will continue to work hard in the future," said Chen.

Aside from Chen Peidong's 20 points, Wang Ruheng bagged 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Shandong. Shi Deshuai grabbed 23 points and eight rebounds for Tianjin.

Center Wu Qian collected 21 points and seven rebounds, helping the Zhejiang Golden Bulls beat the Shanghai Sharks 115-97.

Wu Qian contributed 21 points for Zhejiang, his teammate Zhang Dayu contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds. Ray McCallum finished with 22 points for Shanghai.

Promising duo Dai Huaibo and Jiang Yuxing combined for 48 points to lead the Jilin Northeast Tigers to a 97-85 win over the Sichuan Blue Whale.

Dai led Jilin with 25 points, followed by 23 from Jiang and 16 from Cui Yinming. Sichuan's Li Yuanyu had a game-high 31 points plus 10 rebounds. Chen Chen, the only other player to score double digits for Sichuan, collected 12 points.

With a game-high 37 points and 15 rebounds, center Wang Zhelin helped the Fujian Sturgeons beat the Beijing Royal Fighters 121-108.

Ty Lawson contributed 36 points and 11 assists for Fujian, while Kyle Fogg scored a team-high 32 points for Beijing.

In the other game, the Guangzhou Loong Lions defeated the Bayi Rockets 104-88.