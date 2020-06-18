ATP, WTA announce August restart

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The ATP and WTA tours have both issued revised calendars.

The ATP Tour will resume on August 14 with the Citi Open, ATP 500 event in Washington, D.C., while the first WTA event will be staged in Palermo, Italy from August 3.

"Having assessed the global outlook for travel in the latter half of the year, working with our medical experts on providing the safest environment possible, and working through the diverse operational challenges for running events safely in the context of COVID-19, the WTA is pleased to release a calendar for the remainder of the 2020 season," said WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon.

"Our objective has been to reschedule as many tournaments as possible and salvage as much of the season as we can," said Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman.

"It has been a truly collaborative effort and we hope to add more events to the calendar as the situation evolves. I would like to recognize our tournaments' efforts to operate during these challenging times, as well as our players who will be competing under different conditions. At every turn, ensuring that the resumption of the Tour takes place in a safe environment will be paramount."