All 410 Chinese peacekeepers in Lebanon awarded UN medal

All 410 Chinese peacekeepers from the 18th batch of Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon received a UN medal in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on June 16 for their outstanding contribution to keeping peace in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL Commander Stefano Del Col presents medals to Chinese soldiers. (Photo/PLA Daily)

The Chinese peacekeepers received an inspection from UNIFIL Commander Stefano Del Col during the medal-awarding ceremony at the Chinese troops' camp. At the end of the ceremony, the Chinese peacekeepers put on performances of military boxing, cudgel play and other shows, winning warm applause from the guests present.

Del Col praised the Chinese peacekeepers for their outstanding performance in the cause of maintaining peace in Lebanon. He said that the Chinese peacekeepers had high morale, great professional skills, the courage to take responsibility, and have successfully completed such tasks as mine clearance and medical security, bringing hope to the local people who can now move freely and safely, and have established a profound friendship with them.

At the same time, Del Col also expressed his admiration for the dedication of the Chinese peacekeepers and expressed his sincere gratitude to them.

"The praise is not only an affirmation of the past, but also an inspiration for the future," said Gao Chaoning, commander of the 18th batch of Chinese peacekeeping troops to Lebanon, adding that the Chinese peacekeepers strictly abide by the Charter of the United Nations, have high standards and strict requirements for carrying out various tasks, and are always committed to making greater contributions to maintaining world peace.

Since being deployed to the mission area at the end of May 2019, the Chinese peacekeepers have cleared 9,003 square meters of mine area, discovered and destroyed 1,577 mines, and assisted the Cambodian Mine Clearance Teams in destroying 997 mines.