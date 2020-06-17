China, Cambodia intergovernmental committee holds meeting via video

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, co-chairs the fifth meeting of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Nam Hong via video, in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, co-chaired the fifth meeting of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Hor Nam Hong, on Tuesday in Beijing via video.

The two sides announced the establishment of a "fast-track lane" for personnel exchanges and a "green channel" for goods, and agreed to complete the negotiation of the China-Cambodia bilateral Free Trade Agreement as soon as possible. They also agreed to set up consular offices with each other, and officially launch Cambodian mango exports to China.

Both China and Cambodia expressed opposition to politicizing and stigmatizing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailing that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Wang said China is willing to work with Cambodia to win the battle against the epidemic, as well as promote economic and social development.

For his part, Hor Nam Hong said that Cambodia supports the national security legislation in Hong Kong, and backs multilateralism and China-ASEAN cooperation.