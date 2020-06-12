Chinese experts return after fighting COVID-19 in Algeria, Sudan

CHONGQING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A group of 20 Chinese medical experts has returned to China after aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Algeria and Sudan.

The experts arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday morning after completing their mission.

The team left Chongqing on May 14.

With the help of Chinese embassies in the two countries, the experts carried out a series of exchanges, training, on-site inspections and case discussions concerning COVID-19 with local government officials, technical experts and medics of the two countries and shared epidemic prevention and control measures and treatment experience with them.

The Chinese experts provided anti-epidemic training and guidance for local Chinese enterprises, Chinese people, students and medical teams. Via videoconferencing, the team also conducted exchanges with government officials and technical experts from Egypt, South Sudan, Morocco and Mauritania.

During their stay, they visited 23 hospitals, laboratories and research institutes, held 56 technical exchange meetings, 19 on-site guidance sessions, more than 30 training sessions and offered multilingual books for epidemic prevention and control to the two countries' health departments.