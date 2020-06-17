COVID-19 patients receive medical treatment in Beijing Ditan Hospital

A nurse disinfects the hands of a COVID-19 patient at an isolation ward in Beijing Ditan Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2020. Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, of which 32 were domestically transmitted and eight were imported. Of the domestically transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Beijing, four in Hebei Province, and one in Sichuan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report. Right now, all the COVID-19 patients reported in Beijing are receiving medical treatment in Beijing Ditan Hospital. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)