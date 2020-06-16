US military and civilian leadership divided over nationwide protests

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the Defense Department does not play politics and has distanced himself from suggestions by President Donald Trump that the military could be used to quell domestic unrest under the two-century-old Insurrection Act.

"The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations. We are not in one of those situations now. I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act now," Esper said at a news conference.

James Mattis, a former Marine general, said in a statement to reporters, ”Militarizing our response, as we witnessed in Washington, D.C., sets up a conflict—a false conflict—between the military and civilian society."

In fact, the death of George Floyd is not an isolated case of racism. There is a long history of racism and discrimination against blacks in the U.S, while Asians, Latin Americans and Arabs are also subjected to hate and discrimination. However, since President Trump took power, a White Supremacist policy has been seen to emerge. Some of his policies, especially in immigration, have proven to be extremely discriminatory. Access to American universities and R&D institutions have been restricted for many deserving youths based on their nationality, color, race, religion, and ethnicity. The same applies in the job market. Tensions have been brewing for some time, and George Floyd's death was just the spark that led to the explosion.

I believe it is a political issue, or at least has turned into one, and must be addressed politically. One possibility is that the brutal police officers involved in his murder are punished severely and immediately. An exemplary punishment could ensure that crimes like this are prevented from happening again. The victim's family may also receive compensation. All protesters who have been arrested must be released, and cases registered against them must be dropped. Police reforms should be introduced to avoid similar incidents happening again in the future.

President Trump has a reputation as a hardline leader and is known for his unpopular decisions. To some extent, unpopular decisions can turn out to be good. But sometimes, they backfire too. Unfortunately, most of his unpopular decisions have turned out to be counter-productive. His orders to suppress the protests by force could be disastrous for the U.S. It's not only Mark Esper, but many retired military figures who have also expressed concerns. Ex-defense Secretary Mattis added: "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us." Former Joint Chiefs Chairman Martin Dempsey wrote on Twitter that "America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy." Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has sharply criticized President Donald Trump's handling of anti-racism protests, saying he has "drifted away" from the Constitution.

A situation where the military and civilian leadership are not on the same page is a very delicate one. It could turn out to be a turning point in the modern history of the U.S. and could also decide whether America remains a superpower or becomes a scattered power. In either case, we pray for the lives of the common man and for the minimum or no loss of human lives. Both sides should observe constraint and patience, and protesters should also avoid violence.

The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to People's Daily Online.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a senior fellow with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]