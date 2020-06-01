Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 1, 2020
Former police officer at center of Floyd case set to appear in court on June 8

(Xinhua)    15:35, June 01, 2020

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection with the death of George Floyd, is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing at 1:30 p.m. CT on June 8, according to the Hennepin County website.

Chauvin was initially scheduled to appear in court on Monday but the appearance was later pushed back until June 8.

The ex-officer has now been moved to a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Oak Park Heights, northeast of Minneapolis, partially due to the COVID-19 concerns.

The former police officer, who knelt on Floyd's neck for minutes in Minneapolis, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, amid nationwide outrage following the 46-year-old black man's death.

At least 40 cities have imposed curfews and National Guard troops have been deployed in 15 states and Washington, D.C. amid an array of race protests.

Police have arrested at least 1,669 people in 22 cities in recent days with nearly a third in Los Angeles, according to the AP.

