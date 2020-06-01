Basketball legend Jordan "pained and plain angry" over George Floyd's death

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Charlotte Hornets owner and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan expressed his grief and outrage over the death of George Floyd on Sunday.

African American Floyd died early this week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd's death has sparked protests in many cities across the United States.

"I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough," Jordan said in a statement.

"I don't have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice," he added.