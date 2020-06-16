Chinese premier attends opening ceremony of online Canton Fair

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the virtual opening ceremony of the 127th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as Canton Fair, in Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday urged efforts to achieve fruitful results from the 127th China Import and Export Fair, popularly known as Canton Fair, which is being held online.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the event's virtual opening ceremony in Beijing.

He called for efforts to ensure the security of the industrial chain, maintain stability in foreign trade and investment, and promote cooperation for win-win results.

Li inspected online showrooms of enterprises.

The event was held online due to COVID-19. Despite the change, the 127th fair drew nearly 26,000 enterprises from home and abroad.

While visiting the showroom of China's home appliance giant Gree, Li said the online Canton Fair demonstrated the country's resolve to expand opening-up and jointly ensure the security of international industrial and supply chains.

Li also visited ergonomics product manufacturer Loctek. The Ningbo-based firm has tapped into international e-commerce to achieve export growth and is planning to expand its overseas warehouses.

The premier urged efforts to develop more overseas warehouse platforms to serve small and medium-sized enterprises, noting that developing international e-commerce can help firms survive and thrive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his inspection, Li also highlighted China's commitment to further facilitating imports, increasing the inflow of readily marketable products, and sharing the opportunities presented by the huge domestic market with enterprises around the world.