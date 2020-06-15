Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Temporary trading venues set up after suspension of Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing

(Xinhua)    08:48, June 15, 2020

A lorry driver gets registered before entering one of the five temporary trading venues designated following the suspension of the Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing, capital of China, June 14, 2020. Xinfadi, the largest wholesale market with fruit, vegetable and meat supplies in Beijing, was suspended on Saturday for disinfection after personnel working there and the surroundings have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. To ensure the market supply, special sections have been set up for sales of vegetables and fruits with close-off management, according to a statement jointly issued early Saturday by the market regulation bureau and the health commission of the district. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)


