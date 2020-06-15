Chinese medical expert team supports fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Dhaka

A member of a Chinese medical expert team shares his experience on fighting against the COVID-19 during a meeting at the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 13, 2020. A medical expert team sent by the Chinese government arrived Dhaka on June 8 to support Bangladesh's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese medical experts will provide consultations of pandemic control, patients treatment and laboratory tests, and guide and train Bangladeshi medical professionals. (Xinhua)