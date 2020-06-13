Pic story: armless man and his online store

Jin Jiangwei is seen at the warehouse of his online store in Zhuji City, east China''s Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Jin Jiangwei, a 34-year-old villager of Leshan Village in Zhuji City, lost his arms due to an accident at the age of five. In 2016, Jin Jiangwei and his brother opened an online store to sell socks, in which Jin is responsible for store planning and customer service. After years of practices, Jin is able to type with his feet as fast as normal people. The annual sales of the store has exceeded one million yuan (about 141,288 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)