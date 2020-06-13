Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: armless man and his online store

(Xinhua)    13:18, June 13, 2020
Pic story: armless man and his online store
Jin Jiangwei is seen at the warehouse of his online store in Zhuji City, east China''s Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2020. Jin Jiangwei, a 34-year-old villager of Leshan Village in Zhuji City, lost his arms due to an accident at the age of five. In 2016, Jin Jiangwei and his brother opened an online store to sell socks, in which Jin is responsible for store planning and customer service. After years of practices, Jin is able to type with his feet as fast as normal people. The annual sales of the store has exceeded one million yuan (about 141,288 U.S. dollars) in recent years. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York