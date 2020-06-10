Rooftop gardens offer more than just scenery

The photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows gardens build on residential buildings in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province. The design helps decorate the community and helps clean up air of the city. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Bo)
Xi says China ready to work with Germany, EU to create more…
China CDC informs U.S. of COVID-19 on Jan. 4: white paper
Special moments from Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong’s hi…
U.S. sanction game reveals its addiction to supremacy
Anti-racism protests in U.S. expose country's double standa…