Rooftop gardens offer more than just scenery

(Ecns.cn)    15:44, June 10, 2020

The photo taken on June 9, 2020 shows gardens build on residential buildings in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu province. The design helps decorate the community and helps clean up air of the city. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Bo)


