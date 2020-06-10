China expands mangrove forests by 7,000 hectares in 20 years

China has expanded its total area of mangrove forests by 7,000 hectares over the past two decades, according to the country’s forest authority.

Zhanjiang Mangrove National Nature Reserve in Guangdong province (Photo/Xinhua)

The progress makes China one of the few countries to log a net increase of mangroves, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said on Monday, which marked this year’s World Oceans Day.

Improving coastal water quality and protecting coastlines against storms, mangroves also absorb carbon dioxide and preserve biodiversity.

China’s mangrove forests expanded to a total area of 29,000 hectares last year. Currently, 55 percent of mangroves in the country are under state protection, higher than the world average of 25 percent.

About 35 percent of mangroves in the world have been lost, with the annual rate of decrease varying from 1 percent to 2 percent.

According to an official with the administration, China will continue to intensify its efforts to protect mangrove forests,