Xi in Yinchuan for inspection

(Xinhua)    08:36, June 10, 2020

CHINA-NINGXIA-YINCHUAN-XI JINPING-INSPECTION (CN)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a rural ecotourism park to learn about the development of local signature agriculture in Helan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2020. Xi on Tuesday inspected the city of Yinchuan during his trip to Ningxia. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

YINCHUAN, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Yinchuan during his trip to northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Xi visited a rural ecotourism park and a vineyard near the Helan Mountains to learn about the development of local signature agriculture and the efforts on strengthening the ecological conservation of the mountains. 


