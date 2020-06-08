Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 8, 2020
China-Europe freight trains play crucial role in pandemic fight in Europe

(Xinhua)    17:03, June 08, 2020

BRI COOPERATION-CHINA-EUROPE FREIGHT TRAINS-COVID-19-RELIABLE TRANSPORTATION CHANNEL

A China-Europe freight train pulls out of Alataw Pass in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 12, 2020. Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe rail transport service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the program. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the service remained a reliable transportation channel as air, sea and road transportation have been severely affected. The freight trains have also been playing a crucial role in helping with the fight against the pandemic in Europe, sending massive quantities of medical supplies such as face masks and goggles. (Xinhua/Sadat)


