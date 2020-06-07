Highlights from white paper on China's fight against COVID-19

A press conference is held on the publication of a white paper on China's fight against COVID-19 by the State Council Information Office in Beijing on June 7, 2020. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

China publishes white paper on fight against COVID-19 (full text)

BEIJING - China on Sunday issued a white paper on the country's battle against COVID-19.

The white paper, titled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action," was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Besides the foreword and afterword, the white paper consists of four parts: "China's Fight against the Epidemic: A Test of Fire," "Well-Coordinated Prevention, Control and Treatment," "Assembling a Powerful Force to Beat the Virus," and "Building a Global Community of Health for All."

Here are the highlights:

Over 94% of COVID-19 patients successfully treated

As of the end of May, a cumulative total of 83,017 confirmed cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland, 78,307 infected had been cured and discharged from hospital, and 4,634 people had died. This demonstrates a cure rate of 94.3 percent.

Xu Lin, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of the State Council Information Office, shows a white paper on China's fight against COVID-19 at a news conference in Beijing, June 7, 2020. [Photo/scio.gov.cn]

Temporary treatment centers a major innovative solution

The city of Wuhan re-purposed stadiums and exhibition centers into 16 temporary treatment centers, or Fangcang shelter hospitals, providing some 14,000 beds and making it possible to admit all confirmed mild cases for treatment.

This helped reduce infections and virus transmission in communities and prevent mild cases from worsening.