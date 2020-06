Children play with bubble toys in a commercial street near the Zhengding ancient town in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 3, 2020. The Zhengding ancient town will gradually reopen its tourist attractions as the impact of COVID-19 ebbs away. Meanwhile, business activities under proper regulation are also encouraged as part of a government plan to revive the night-time economy. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)