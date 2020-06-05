Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 5, 2020
Pu'Er Accelerates Construction of Rural Roads

(People's Daily Online)    17:41, June 05, 2020

In recent years, Pu'er City has been focused on the construction of rural road infrastructure, aiming to enhance the safety level of rural roads, facilitate rural economic investment,boost rural tourisum and improve rural livlihood.

In 2019, Pu'er's investment mission for rural road is 1 billion yuan, while Pu'er's actual investment was 1.5 billion yuan with a completion rate up to 150%; Pu'er's construction mission for rural road is to construct/reconstruct 1421 kilometers of rural roads, while Pu'er acturally constructed/reconstructed 1537 kilometers, with a completion rate of 108%.

